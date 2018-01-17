Suspect arrested in Grand Rapids for 2017 homicide

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grand Rapids Police Department in conjunction with the FBI Fugitive Task Force, took a suspect involved in a 2017 homicide into custody on Jan. 17, 2018.

Officers arrested Kevin Ezell, 28, earlier Wednesday afternoon at the 400 block of Webster St. NW, on charges of homicide-open murder and a felony firearm weapons offense.

Ezell is suspected in the death of Demond Carlus Bridgeforth who was killed during June of 2017 at the 100 block of Sheldon Ave. SE.



If anyone has further information, the police department can be contacted at 456-3400. Tips can also be made to Silent Observer at 774-2345. Silent Observer can also be contacted confidentially at www.silentobserver.org.

