Suspect dead, officer severely injured after serving search warrant in Waco

WACO - A Waco officer was severely injured after a suspect ran him over while the officers were trying to serve a search warrant Tuesday morning. The suspect died at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest after multiple officers fired shots at him.

At 10:12 a.m., Drug Enforcement along with Waco SWAT were issuing a search warrant to a person in vehicle, according to Waco Police Sergeant Patrick Swanton.

During the stop, officers approached the White GMC Denali to get the suspect. However, the suspect accelerated and ran over the officer pinning him under the vehicle.

Other officers responded in defense by firing shots at the suspect.

Several officers helped to lift the SUV off the officer. First responders also assisted the suspect.

Both the officer and the suspect were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

The officer received multiple fractures. He was in critical but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

