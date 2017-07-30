Suspect hits deputy over the head with a metal flashlight

(Photo: WZZM)

OSHTEMO TWP., MICH. - A deputy officer tried to detain a suspect, but wound up with head injuries after the suspect hit the deputy over the head repeatedly with a metal flashlight.

The incident happened around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday July 29, when the deputy arrived at a business at the 5100 block of West Main Street. A store detective attempted to apprehend the 25-year-old suspect for stealing items from the store. The deputy tried to detain the suspect in the parking lot when the assault occurred causing injury. The suspect is now being lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail on multiple assault charges.

The store detective was also assaulted by the suspect.

