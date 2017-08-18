Suspect in crash that killed WWII vet, had been released early from jail

(Photo: Hogan, John, WZZM)

The man involved in a deadly crash in Norton Shores Thursday, had been released from jail early, because of terminal cancer.

Victor Thompson, 37, was in Kent County Jail on a stalking and retail fraud conviction. In July, a judge approved his released due to Thompson being diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He was staying at his parents’ house in Grand Rapids. “It’s sad, very sad”, says Hiram Roberts, Victor’s father. He says his son was supposed to be getting treatment and following the rules of his probation. But on Sunday, he stole their car. On Thursday, they saw images of the crash in Muskegon County. " At 5 p.m. my wife and me were watching the 5 p.m. news, and we seen our car. My wife said, that's our car. We started making calls and it was our son."

That crash killed 92-year-old Duane Quigg, a World War II Veteran and former business owner from Grand Haven. His girlfriend was also seriously injured in the crash.

► Related: Called-off police chase, seconds later fatal crash

Hiram says his son had been released three months early. But while he was out, he failed to follow his cancer treatment and the terms of his probation. "I think he had a probation violation because he hadn't reported to his probation officer since he had been out."

On Sunday, Victor stole his parents car. They reported it to Grand Rapids Police. "We tried to do what we could to get him apprehended, unfortunately, this is the result."

Thursday morning, Thompson was involved in a brief police chase in Norton Shores. That pursuit was terminated, but seconds later Victor slammed into Quigg’s SUV.

"It's taken a lot out of me and his mom. We want to throw out our condolences to the guy that was killed and his girlfriend that's in the hospital. That hurt us as much as our son is hurting us. We feel bad," says Roberts.

Thompson has not been arraigned yet on any charges, because he is in the hospital in fair condition. Most of his criminal past includes drug charges. He was supposed to be in jail until October of this year, but a Kent County judge approved his release on July 11 due to his terminal cancer.

For more information on law enforcement's protocol for pursuits, check on the WZZM 13 Watchdog investigation below:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV