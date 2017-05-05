Suspect in custody after Midwest couple's slaying on California beach

Shaun Gallon (Photo: Sonoma County Sheriff's Dept.)

SANTA ROSA, CALIF. (AP) - Sonoma County Sheriff Steve Freitas says a suspect is in custody in the killings of a young couple on a Northern California beach more than a decade ago.

He says 38-year-old Shaun Gallon of Forestville was arrested in the killing of his brother, and investigators interrogated him in the 2004 Jenner killings. Gallon was arrested and charged with murder on March 25 for the shooting death of his 36-year-old brother.

Investigators say 38-year-old Gallon shot his brother in the home they shared with their mother in Forestville, a rural community 66 miles north of San Francisco.

Police say they recovered an assault-style rifle they believe Gallon assembled. He is being held in Sonoma County jail without bail.

The bodies of 22-year-old Lindsay Cutshall of Ohio and her 26-year-old fiance Jason Allen of Michigan were found next to each other on a driftwood-strewn beach near Jenner, California, on Aug. 18, 2004.

The sheriff says "we feel confident we have Jason and Lindsay's killer."

The two Christian youth-camp workers were still zipped into their sleeping bags, and authorities believe they were shot in the head as they slept.

Authorities have said neither victim was robbed or sexually assaulted.

