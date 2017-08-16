Suspect in dismemberment charged with murder in Muskegon County

Mug shot of 29-year-old Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - The suspect in a homicide investigation who police say dismembered the victim's body with a chainsaw has been charged with murder in Muskegon County.

A Muskegon County judge approved a four count felony warrant against Anthony Shawn Blamer, Jr. Wednesday. He now faces charges for the open murder, armed robbery and carrying a concealed weapon along with felony firearm and being a a habitual offender. No bond was set.

He is expected to be arraigned on Thursday.

The investigation started after deputies were called to an area within Crystal Trails Saturday, Aug. 5, on the report of a body found.

Investigators told the court Blamer and the victim, 28-year-old D'Anthony Keenan, met at a North Muskegon car wash.

Blamer told detectives Keenan pulled a handgun during an argument. Blamer told police the gun went off during a struggle and the bullet hit Keenan in the head, as well as more shots.

Detectives say Blamer later dismembered Keenan's body with a chainsaw.

People found the torso on Saturday on a road in Newaygo County.

It's clear with the criminal charges officers are tying the murder to an alleged armed robbery.

