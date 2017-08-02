WACO - The man who police say ran over a Waco Police Officer Tuesday was a known drug dealer who had been arrested multiple times, according to Waco Police records.

Kerry Bradley, 37, was arrested in 2005 for evading arrest and in 2004 for possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

Bradley also had misdemeanor arrests in May, 2000 and September, 2007, according to online records.





Bradley was in a GMC Denali Tuesday morning, when police stopped him to serve a warrant. As police approached the vehicle, Bradley tried to drive off and ran over Officer William Graeber, according to police.

Police on the scene shot Bradley multiple times. He died later at the hospital.

Graeber, who was stuck under the SUV, was taken to Baylor, Scott and White Hillcrest in critical condition.

Police gave an update on Graeber's condition Wednesday morning saying, he was breathing on his own and making good progress.

His wife thanked the community for their support and asked for continued prayers.

According to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Channel 6 Wednesday, Bradley was allegedly selling drugs out of a Waco home on N. 24th St. The suspect was also accused of selling the drugs out of two cars -- including the white Yukon he was driving when he allegedly ran over officer Graeber. Police used an informant to watch Bradley and make controlled drug purchases from him over a two month span.

