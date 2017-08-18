Suspect with gun shot by officer after attempting to run

The scene of an officer-inolved shooting in Gaines Township on Friday, Aug. 18

GAINES TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A suspect with a gun was shot in the arm after trying to run from officers in Gaines Township on Friday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., police made a traffic stop on 76th Street SW, east of Division Avenue. There were two people inside of the vehicle when an officer noticed some suspicious activity. The officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle and noticed that person had a gun.

The suspect took off and the officer ran after them, before shooting the suspect in the arm. The suspect managed to run a little further, but was eventually taken down and arrested.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave and according to officials, Wyoming Department of Public Safety will handle the investigation of the shooting.

