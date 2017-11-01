Suspect wounded in officer-invovled shooting in St. Joseph County

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MICH. - One person was hurt and another was arrested after an officer-involved shooting in Park Township.

According to the Sturgis Journal, the shooting happened on Wednesday, Nov. 1st on Heimbach Road near U.S. 131, between Three Rivers and Kalamazoo.

There are not many details at this time. The suspect was taken to a Kalamazoo hospital. A second person was arrested and taken to the St. Joseph County jail.

This is a developing story.

