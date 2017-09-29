Suspected drunk driver hits, critically injures pedestrian

Ambulance

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - On Saturday, September 30, 2017 at approximately 2:15 a.m. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1400 block of Lafayette Avenue for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers found a 21 year old male victim suffering from severe head trauma. The victim was transported to Bronson Hospital and he is currently in critical condition.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene prior to officers arriving. Officers canvassed the surrounding areas and were able to locate the suspect vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Westbrook. Shortly after locating the vehicle, officers observed the suspect in the area. During the investigation the suspect was eventually arrested for OWI Causing Serious Impairment. The 21 year old Kalamazoo man was lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail and is awaiting arraignment.

Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 337-8994 or Silent Observer at 343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

