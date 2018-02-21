Secret Service clears suspicious vehicle by White House

Police Lights (Photo: WUSA)

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Secret Service says they have cleared a suspicious vehicle near the White House.

The law enforcement agency says on Twitter Wednesday that vehicle road closures have been lifted, though some areas remain closed to pedestrians.

Earlier in the morning, the agency said they were responding to a vehicle near 17th Street, by the White House.

In response the New Executive Office Building was being evacuated and a portion of 17th Street was closed to vehicle traffic.

ALERT: Secret Service Agents and Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle near 17th street NW. New Executive Office Building is being evacuated. Road closures are being established and traffic will be impacted. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018

UPDATE #2: Explosive Ordnance Detection personnel have cleared the suspicious vehicle. Vehicle road closures have been lifted. Pennsylvania Avenue and Lafayette Park remain closed to pedestrians. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) February 21, 2018

