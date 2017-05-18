Swastikas, hate graffiti discovered outside Forest Hills Central

Forest Hills Central High School (Photo: Courtesy of Forest Hills Public Schools)

ADA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Police are working to find out who was behind hate message spray-painted outside of Forest Hills Central High School on Tuesday night.

The graffiti -- swastikas, a homophobic message and a racial slur -- were discovered by school officials on Wednesday morning. Forest Hills Superintendent Daniel Behm says the whole scene was "disturbing" and that he'd never seen anything like it before.

The rock in front of the school has been painted over the years, commonly referred to by students as "Spirit Rock." On Tuesday morning, the school's Gay Sexuality Alliance painted a rainbow on the rock outside of the school, near the football field.

Behm suspects that the rock was painted over late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. There are security cameras on campus, however the area where the rock is located is not very well seen on the footage.

This incident is the first of it's kind -- Behm says the students are usually respectful of the rock and have never painted the sidewalks, unlike now.

School officials have since power washed the rock and sidewalks, painting over the hate messages.

This incident is under investigation, anyone with information should contact the police or Forest Hill Central.

