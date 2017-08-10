Taylor Swift on DJ allegations: 'It was a definite grab'

(Photo: Jeff Kandyba)

KUSA - Pop star Taylor Swift took the witness stand Thursday morning to argue her side of the story against a former Denver DJ who she says groped her during a meet-and-greet in June 2013.

Swift was the first person called to take the stand during the third day in what’s expected to be a nine-day trial at Alfred A. Arraj United States courthouse in downtown Denver,

But before Swift could testify, the judge’s first order of business was to announce that Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, was not feeling well and had been granted leave from court proceedings for the day.

During her nearly hour-long testimony, Swift was insistent on her position that former KYGO radio host David Mueller “grabbed her bare ass,” during a meet-and-greet on June 2, 2013.

“He grabbed outside of my clothing, he grabbed my ass underneath my clothing. And refused to let go,” Swift said. “It was a definite grab, a very long grab.”

When questioned about how long the alleged grab lasted, Swift says she wasn’t comfortable estimating that in court, but that it was long enough to for her to be completely sure it was intentional.

“The first couple of milliseconds I thought it must be a mistake so I moved to the side very quickly so his hand would be released from my ass cheek,” Swift said. “It was a very shocking thing that has never happened to me before.

Taylor Swift has been called to testify, says Mueller touched her on one occasion during a meet-and-greet in June 2013 #taylorswifttrial — Bobbi Sheldon (@Bobbi_9NEWS) August 10, 2017

After the alleged incident, Swift said she couldn’t make eye contact with either Mueller, or his girlfriend at the time, Shannon Melcher, but said to them in a monotone voice, “thanks for coming.”

All three were captured in a photo at the event, which was later leaked to TMZ. Discussion on exactly what that photo showed took center stage during court on Wednesday.

Mueller says this allegedly false accusation got him fired from a $150,000 a year job and prevented him from finding radio work since.

When asked if she thinks Mueller got what he deserved, Swift said "I don't feel anything about Mr. Mueller. I don't know him" — Bobbi Sheldon (@Bobbi_9NEWS) August 10, 2017

He sued the 10-time Grammy winner two years after the incident – but says he’s not asking for the $3 million advised by a damages expert. Instead, he’s seeking whatever the jury sees fit.

Swift countersued for battery and assault. Her mother told the court that since the incident at the Pepsi Center, the star has changed how she interacts with fans.

