Team USA curling team members given the wrong gold medals at Olympics medal ceremony

The U.S. men's curling team did it. They won gold at the Winter Olympics in stunning fashion.

And then they were given the wrong medals at the medal ceremony.

After John Shuster and the U.S. team stunned Sweden 10-7 to win gold on Saturday, the team was honored at the medal ceremony.

After the ceremony they checked out their bounty and realized that, aside from team member John Landsteiner, each of them had been given the gold medal for "women's curling."

The team took it in stride, laughing it off at the press conference.

"It wasn’t a big deal at all, I promise," Shuster said.

By the time they reached the press conference, the mix-up had been corrected and the team had the right medals. And they were golden.

