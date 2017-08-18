Ted Nugent meets with veterans while in Grand Rapids

Recording artist Ted Nugent performs at the Sunset Amphitheater at the Sunset Station Hotel & Casino on July 1, 2017 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images), 2017 Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michigan rock star and political activist Ted Nugent was in Grand Rapids Friday night.

The "Motor City Madman" performed at 20 Monroe Live located on Ottawa Avenue downtown Grand Rapids. Before his performance, Nugent met with the veterans of the local Exodus Place charity.

Exodus Place wants to end veteran homelessness in Michigan by Christmas of this year.

Nugent spoke to WZZM 13 about what the veteran homelessness means to him.

"I just started doing what a citizen is supposed to do, and start fighting for those who fought for me," Nugent said. "It's as simple as 1 and 1 equals 2, and that November is time to go deer hunting."

"We have to take care of the most important people, that have sacrificed so we can have freedom -- so I can have life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Even the author of Wango Tango can figure this stuff out."

After Friday night's performance, Nugent's tour takes him east to West Virginia and Pennsylvania for shows over the weekend.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV