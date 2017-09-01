Teen charged with phoning in a bomb threat to Lowell High School

(Photo: Kent County Jail)

LOWELL, MICH. (WZZM) - A teen who admitted to being “mad at the school’’ has been charged with using an attendance phone line to make a bomb threat against Lowell High School.

Michael Tyler Buckley, 18, was arraigned Friday, Sept. 1 on a felony charge of making a false report or threat of a bomb. It is punishable by up to four years in prison. A probable cause conference has been set for Sept. 13.

Buckley contacted the Lowell High School attendance line on Wednesday and reported "there was going to be a bomb that would go off'' on Aug. 30, court records show.

“Mr. Buckley made the call from his cell phone to the attendance line and did not block his number,’’ according to a probable cause affidavit. A Kent County sheriff’s deputy had prior contact with Buckley and had his cell phone number, court records show.

“Mr. Buckley admitted to making the calls because he was mad at the school,’’ a detective wrote in court records. Buckley specifically targeted an assistant principal for disciplining him in the past, the detective wrote.

He appeared for a video arraignment before 63rd District Court Judge Jeffrey O’Hara. The judge set bond at $50,000 and told Buckley to stay away from the high school, 11700 Vergennes St. SE.

“You may not be on any property of Lowell Public Schools,’’ O’Hara said. “You may not reach out to them and try to phone them, try to talk to anybody. No contact whatsoever.’’

Buckley is also charged with malicious destruction of police or fire property and two drug offenses. Bond in those cases was set at $25,000.

