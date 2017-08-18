Teen drowns in Battle Creek hotel pool

Swimming pool with hand rails, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BATTLE CREEK, MICH. - On Friday, August 18, 2017 at around 10:20 p.m., a 17 year-old teen drowned in a hotel pool in Battle Creek.

It happened at a hotel in the 100 block of Capital Ave. SW.

The teen from Detroit was found unconscious by a group she was with in the hotel pool. CPR was immediately initiated. The teen was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

According to Battle Creek police, no foul play was discovered during the initial investigation.

The situation is still being investigated by the Battle Creek Police Department.

