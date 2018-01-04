(Photo: Kent County Jail)

A teen linked to the theft of more than 30 firearms from gun stores in Kent County was sentenced Thursday to eight months in jail.

Desiree G. Taggart, 17, pleaded guilty in November to being an accessory after the fact to a felony. In exchange for her plea, two breaking and entering charges were dismissed.

A co-defendant, 18-year-old Cameron Ellis-Ayres, is scheduled to go to trial next month. They are the oldest of eight defendants charged in connection with the break-ins.

Investigators say 33 weapons were taken in the heists; only a handful have been recovered.

In addition to jail, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock placed Taggart on probation for three years and ordered that she perform 300 hours of labor on a community work crew.

Taggart, identified as a getaway driver, will also have to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution. That amount will be shared with her co-defendants.

Trusock sentenced Taggart under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which allows her record to be expunged if she fulfills terms of her sentence without major missteps.

The gun thefts started in mid-September when 13 guns were taken from Cabela’s sporting goods store in Grandville. A week later, 20 guns were taken during a break-in at Barracks 616 gun store in Cascade Township.

The group are also suspected of other break-in attempts in which nothing was taken.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV