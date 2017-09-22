Teen pleaded guilty for secretly recording locker room

Jakob Scott Bradley was charged Thursday with eaves dropping, using a computer to commit a crime and capturing and distributing video of an unclothed person. He plead not guilty.

FREMONT, MICH. - Jakob Bradley pleaded guilty to two charges of "eavesdropping" after he secretly placed a recording device in locker rooms at two Fremont swimming pools earlier this year.

Bradley captured images of a teenage girl in her undergarments. Police discovered what happened after Bradley accidently left his phone at the pool overnight.

There will be a sentencing hearing for Bradley on Oct. 16.

