Teen pleaded guilty for secretly recording locker room

FREMONT, MICH. - Jakob Bradley pleaded guilty to two charges of "eavesdropping" after he secretly placed a recording device in locker rooms at two Fremont swimming pools earlier this year.
Bradley captured images of a teenage girl in her undergarments. Police discovered what happened after Bradley accidently left his phone at the pool overnight.
There will be a sentencing hearing for Bradley on Oct. 16.
