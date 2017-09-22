WZZM
Teen pleaded guilty for secretly recording locker room

A lifeguard at two Fremont swimming pools pleaded guilty today for leaving recording devices in female locker rooms.

Staff , WZZM 6:37 PM. EDT September 22, 2017

FREMONT, MICH. - Jakob Bradley pleaded guilty to two charges of "eavesdropping" after he secretly placed a recording device in locker rooms at two Fremont swimming pools earlier this year.  

Bradley captured images of a teenage girl in her undergarments. Police discovered what happened after Bradley accidently left his phone at the pool overnight. 

There will be a sentencing hearing for Bradley on Oct. 16.

