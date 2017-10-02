Teen pleads guilty to murder in the first degree after strangling his half sister

A teen pleaded guilty to first degree murder in the August 2016 strangulation death of his half sister and is facing at least 30 years in prison under a plea agreement.

Savon Schmus, who was 16 at the time, killed 18-year-old McKenna Hilton at an apartment complex and dumped her body nearby.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a press release, their decision not to charge Schmus as an adult came from a prior U.S. Supreme Court decision (Miller v Alabama in 2012) regarding mandatory no-parole sentences for a juvenile.

Life in prison without parole for a juvenile is to be reserved for offenders who exhibit, "such irretrievable depravity that rehabilitation is impossible and life without parole is justified."

Becker said although this was a "particularly heinous crime," there are no other factors leading officials to believe Schmus, who will turn 18 on Oct. 5, had any previous issues with violence.

He will be sentenced on Oct. 30. The plea agreement calls for a minimum of 30-40

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV