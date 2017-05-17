Teen waives preliminary hearing in accidental shooting

Davion Hewlett (Photo: Facebook)

MUSKEGON, MICH. - A teen accused in the accidental shooting of his younger brother was in court this morning.

18-year-old Dareese Hewlett waived his preliminary hearing on Wednesday, May 17. Police say on May 1, he accidentally shot and killed his brother, 15-year old Davion Hewlett.

►Earlier: 18-year-old brother charged in accidental shooting death of Muskegon teen

It happened in the parking lot of Northway Lanes in Muskegon Township. A third person in the car is also facing charges.

Hewlett has been bound over to circuit court, where he will stand trial or enter a plea.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV