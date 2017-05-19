Teenager will stand trial for deadly chase

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A judge ruled a teenager, facing a murder charge for leading police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash, will face trial.

The judge heard testimony Friday, May 19 from witnesses in the case against 17-year-old Alejandro "Alex" Torrez.

Michigan State Police chased Torrez for six miles before the 17 year old slammed into a car at 52nd street and broadmoor in Kentwood around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017.

The crash killed 21-year-old Calvin College student Tara Oskam. His passenger was his 15 -year-old cousin David Torrez and was also killed.

Alejandro Torrez arrives to court in a wheelchair for hearing in Kentwood crash that killed two in March. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Ripm8hFGrR — John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) May 19, 2017

MSP trooper says fleeing vehicle went through 5 red lights prior to March 11 Kentwood crash that killed two. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/omzeZbGNt4

— John Hogan (@JohnHoganWZZM) May 19, 2017

