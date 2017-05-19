WZZM
Teenager will stand trial for deadly chase

Staff , WZZM 5:22 PM. EDT May 19, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A judge ruled a teenager, facing a murder charge for leading police on a chase that ended in a deadly crash, will face trial.

The judge heard testimony Friday, May 19 from witnesses in the case against 17-year-old Alejandro "Alex" Torrez.

Michigan State Police chased Torrez for six miles before the 17 year old slammed into a car at 52nd street and broadmoor in Kentwood around 10 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017.

The crash killed 21-year-old Calvin College student Tara Oskam. His passenger was his 15 -year-old cousin David Torrez and was also killed.

