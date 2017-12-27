Close Texas A&M gives back at Charlotte food bank during Belk Bowl stay Just two days away from their bowl game in Charlotte, NC the Texas A&M Aggies are staying busy and giving back. Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:58 PM. EST December 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas A&M went to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday to donate their time to helping those less fortunate and take a break from preparing to play Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. © 2017 KAGS-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS WZZM Live Radar WMU graduate Matt Mika shot at congressional baseball practice Mother's boyfriend blamed in death of boy Grand Rapids beating victim President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died Tree falls on girl at Grand Haven Park Woman receives 7th OWI conviction Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at congressional baseball practice Grand Rapids Griffins win 2017 Calder Cup WUSA Breaking News More Stories Another 12" of snow possible through Friday Dec 28, 2017, 7:46 a.m. Dozens killed in attack on Shiite cultural center in… Dec 28, 2017, 6:08 a.m. Firefighters battle flames, sub zero temperatures at… Dec 28, 2017, 1:52 a.m.
