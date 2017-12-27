WZZM
Texas A&M gives back at Charlotte food bank during Belk Bowl stay

Just two days away from their bowl game in Charlotte, NC the Texas A&M Aggies are staying busy and giving back.

Colin Deaver, KAGS 7:58 PM. EST December 27, 2017

Texas A&M went to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Charlotte, NC, on Wednesday to donate their time to helping those less fortunate and take a break from preparing to play Wake Forest in the Belk Bowl. 

