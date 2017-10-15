WZZM
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft

The Associated Press , KCEN 4:27 PM. EDT October 15, 2017

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) - A former South Texas juvenile justice department employee has been arrested for felony theft after authorities say he acknowledged stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas over nine years.
 
Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz tells The Brownsville Herald that Gilberto Escaramilla was fired in August and arrested after authorities obtained a search warrant and found packages of the Tex-Mex food in his refrigerator.
 
Investigators subsequently checked vendor invoices and determined he would intercept county-funded food deliveries and deliver them to his own customers.
 
The scheme imploded when he missed work one day in August for a medical appointment and a delivery driver showed up with 800 pounds of fajitas, but officials said the juvenile department didn't serve fajitas.
 
Escaramilla was arrested last week on the more serious felony theft charge.
 
___
 
Information from: The Brownsville Herald, http://www.brownsvilleherald.com

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories