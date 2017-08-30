'Texas Will Survive': Gloria Gaynor rewrites hit song to support Texans

Gloria Gaynor tweeted a very special video for Texans on Wednesday evening.

Gaynor sang a rewrite of her famous song "I Will Survive" with a few changes dedicated to her "neighbors in Texas" dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Gaynor said she hoped the song would "cheer you up just a little bit." She sang:

At first we were afraid, we were petrified

Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in flood waters this high

We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane

Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain

But we will strive

And you'll survive

With all our love and help and praise we will stand strongly by your side

We are your neighbors, tried and true

And we'll do all we can for you

And you'll survive

You will survive

You will survive

Gaynor's "I Will Survive" has not wavered in popularity since its release in 1978.

Gaynor recently launched IWillSurvive.org, an online community and charity fundraising site, where people can write their own stories of survival.

