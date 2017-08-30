'Texas Will Survive': Gloria Gaynor rewrites hit song to support Texans

Gloria Gaynor tweeted a very special video for Texans on Wednesday evening.
Gaynor sang a rewrite of her famous song "I Will Survive" with a few changes dedicated to her "neighbors in Texas" dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Gaynor said she hoped the song would "cheer you up just a little bit." She sang:
At first we were afraid, we were petrified
Kept thinking Texas couldn't live in flood waters this high
We know you spent plenty of time preparing for this hurricane
Who could have known that it would come with so much devastating rain
But we will strive
And you'll survive
With all our love and help and praise we will stand strongly by your side
We are your neighbors, tried and true
And we'll do all we can for you
And you'll survive
You will survive
You will survive
Gaynor's "I Will Survive" has not wavered in popularity since its release in 1978.
Gaynor recently launched IWillSurvive.org, an online community and charity fundraising site, where people can write their own stories of survival.
