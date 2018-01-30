The Beltline Bar is going to be on 'Man vs. Food'

(Photo: Courtesy of Facebook)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Grab your burrito and pull up a seat to see an episode of 'Man vs. Food' featuring a local favorite.

Owners of the Beltline Bar are planning a watch party on Feb. 12 to catch the episode that the 'Famous Wet Burrito' will be in.

Back in November, a filming crew from the Travel Channel had made a visit the restaurant.

The party starts at 9 a.m. and the Famous Wet Burrito will be $4.99, with house margaritas at $3.99 and happy hour pricing all day long.

