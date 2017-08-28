The Rock invites 10-year-old Michigan hero to movie set

A 10-year-old Roseville boy, inspired by the "San Andreas" film to save his little brother from drowning, just got an invite from the movie's star.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson posted an Instagram video last weekend inviting Jacob O'Connor to the set of "Skyscraper," his next movie being filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

"Jacob I'm so proud of you, so much so I've got to meet you. I've got to shake the hand of a real-life hero," Johnson said in the video.

Jacob last month found his 2-year-old brother Dylan face-down in a pool. Remembering Johnson's role in the movie, Jacob told WXYZ-TV: “I pulled him out and started giving him compressions."

Dylan survived, spending a day at the hospital. Johnson said in the video that his people will contact the family, and he, his mother and brother will be flown to the movie set, where he'll give him a "big hug."

"Here's the best part: When you come to my sets it's like Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, dude, because you can eat all the sweets you want, and it's all free," he said. "Well, somebody's paying for it, but you and uncle DJ — we don't pay for it. I'll see you next week, buddy."

Free Press reporter Perry Farrell contributed to this report.

Contact Robert Allen via Twitter @rallenMI or rallen@freepress.com.

