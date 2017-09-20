'The Wall that Heals' rolls into West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, MICH. - A tribute to thousands of Vietnam veterans wheeled into West Michigan on Wednesday. 'The Wall that Heals' is a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C.

On Wednesday hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the wall from Allendale to Comstock Park where it will stand for the next four days.

"A lot of the Vietnam vets didn't get great welcome homes, when they came home and to do that now, for those that are living, is worth it" LZ Michigan chairman, Tim Eernisse, said. "

The Wall that Heals was built in the parking lot of Fifth Third Ballpark Wednesday afternoon. The replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial is a tribute for those who didn't make it home.

"I think this will probably be the fifth or sixth time I've seen the moveable wall," Vietnam veteran, Michael Knappen, said. "I've got two buddies from my team on there. So first time was the worst. It still tears me up when I see it."

An emotional experience as the names of all 58,220 U.S. soldiers who didn't make it home, will stand tall. An event Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam veteran Jim McCloughan wouldn't miss for the world.

"Here's a really important statistic, 98% of the Vietnam veterans were honorably discharged," McCloughan said. "Never happened in any other war. Those are the gentleman who fought the war in Vietnam and they are people we need to revere, respect, and salute.

The Wall that Heals is on display at the Fifth Third Ball park until Sunday afternoon. It will be staffed around the clock so you can visit it at any time.

