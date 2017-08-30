Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy killed, two CHP officers injured in shooting

A Sacramento County Sheriff's deputy was killed and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured by an armed assailant at an Arden-Arcade hotel Wednesday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

Deputy Robert “Bob” French, a 21-year veteran of the sheriff's department, was killed. The other two officers, who haven’t been identified, are now in stable condition. The 31-year-old suspect in the shooting, who is from the Bay Area, is in critical condition after being shot by officers, Deputy Tony Turnbull said in a news conference.

A little after 9:30 a.m., officials found a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the Ramada Inn as part of an investigation. As two females entered the car, officers attempted to stop them and a pursuit ensued. The chase ended in Elk Grove where both were taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

Authorities say the ongoing investigation led them to a room at the Ramada Inn on Auburn Boulevard. A suspect inside the room fired several gunshots at the officers through the front door and walls of the room. The two injured CHP officers were hit by the suspect's gunfire during that time, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect, while holding a high-powered rifle, attempted to exit the back of the motel room where Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies were positioned. Officials say the suspect engaged the deputies in gunfire and struck Deputy French, who later died while being transported to the hospital.

The armed suspect led officers on a pursuit after fleeing the hotel and crashed the vehicle west of Watt Avenue, before engaging the pursuing officers. The suspect was struck by gunfire from officers and detained. He was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital, where he is in currently in critical condition, according to the sheriff's department.

