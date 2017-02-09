Thrown shoes, harassing phone calls spur lawsuit against Kent Co. assisted living center

(Photo: Courtesy photo)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - The family of an elderly Alzheimer's patient contends a Kent County assisted living center worker pummeled her with shoes, made dozens of harassing phone calls and routinely scared her before family members intervened.

The pattern of abuse played out over several months in 2014 and led to criminal charges against the employee of Life House Crystal Springs in Gaines Township.

Now, the family of 88-year-old Marjorie Meyering, who died last June, has filed a lawsuit against the facility, alleging its neglect caused her “great suffering and anguish.’’

The former employee, 22-year-old Tyler Lawrence Malone, was charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse and stalking for allegedly targeting the woman with abuse starting in spring 2014. A Kent County jury found him guilty of stalking for repeatedly calling the woman’s phone.

Malone was sentenced in Jan. 2016 to a year in the Kent County Jail for what the judge described as “torment.’’

The lawsuit filed in Kent County Circuit Court names Life House Crystal Springs and Lifehouse Holdings LLC, as defendants.

A company representative refused to answer questions over the phone late Thursday afternoon, insisting that all questions be submitted in writing.

Investigators say Malone was a resident assistant at Life House Crystal Springs, an assisted living facility on 68th Street SE between Eastern and Kalamazoo avenues, from March 2014 to August 2014. During that time, he allegedly threw shoes and water at the woman and made harassing calls to her phone, including a dozen calls on one day.

At Malone’s trial, jurors heard a recorded message the Hudsonville woman left on her son's answering machine: "I have to get out or I'm going to be dead,'' she said. "Please call me back. Please. No matter what time.''

Her two sons testified that their mother started calling them at all hours, begging to be removed. She left the assisted living center in August 2014.

The lawsuit claims the worker hid in a closet and talked like a child, “causing Mrs. Meyering to believe her children were in the closet,’’ the lawsuit says. He also dropped a fake diamond down the front of her shirt “acting like he wanted to be her boyfriend’’ and threw items on her bed to scare her.

The facility did not properly supervise employees, nor did it properly monitor and maintain Meyering’s health and safety, according to the lawsuit.

Due to its negligence, Meyering was “abused, intimidated, traumatized and stalked,’’ causing her to “suffer various physical and emotional injuries, including, but not limited to great suffering and anguish of both body and mind,’’ the lawsuit says.

