Tim Hortons launches Buffalo Latte

Tim Hortons Buffalo Latte (Photo: Courtesy Tim Hortons)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Starting Thursday, you can fill your craving for caffeine and wings at the same time.

Tim Horton's is launching a new Buffalo Latte as part of its new espresso line at select restaurants.

The latte is made from freshly brewed espresso, steamed milk, mocha, and bold Buffalo sauce flavor, then topped with whipped topping and a dusting of zesty Buffalo seasoning.

The Buffalo Latte starts at $2.79 and will be offered while supplies last.

Daybreak's Melissa Holmes, Patrick Hammer, Stephanie Barnes, Joshua Robinson, and Pete Gallivan gave the drink a taste test. Check out their reaction.

