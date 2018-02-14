Tip Line Established for Missing SC Girl, Search Continues

Heidi Renae Todd (Photo: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, SC (WLTX) - Charleston police have set up a 24-hour tip line for citizens to report any information in the case of a missing 4-year-old girl.

First responders resumed their search for 4-year-old Heidi Todd at daylight, according to a tweet from the Charleston Police Department. As of Tuesday evening, the search was focused in an area off Sweetleaf Lane.

Meanwhile, they have also set up a dedicated phone line for tips and information.

If you think you have seen 4-year-old Heidi Todd or have any information about her disappearance or a possible person of interest, police ask you to call (843) 619-6123.

Heidi Renae Todd was reported missing around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday on Johns Island.

She was last seen wearing pink pants and blue shirt, according to investigators.

Police say she may be with a skinny 25-30-year-old Hispanic male with short hair, dressed in all gray.

We're told the missing girl's mother was taken to a local hospital Tuesday evening.

