'Too often I've heard stories where people don't feel believed,' child psychologist on Nassar

Doctor trust after Nassar case

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Many of Larry Nassar's victims say their abuse was especially traumatic and confusing because, like many of us, they were always told to trust a doctor.

"While growing up we're told to trust certain people like doctors," says Matthew Clark a child psychologist in Grand Rapids.

Clark says asking a lot of questions and keeping open communication with children is critical.

►Related: 'Army of survivors' now at 144 as more come forward for Larry Nassar sentencing

"We have to have talks with children that this is your body, what is and isn't appropriate and having that communication that if something is going wrong, your children can come to you," says Clark.

He says parents must teach children to speak up if something feels uncomfortable.

"We have to empower children, empower our youth to stand up...if something seems not right or inappropriate or wrong to stand up, get help and tell somebody," says Clark.

Some of Nassar's victims have claimed that people didn't believe them initially.

"Too often I've heard stories where people don't feel believed," says Clark.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM-TV