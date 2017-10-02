Tourists from West Michigan in Vegas during shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - An overwhelming feeling of panic swept the air in one of the busiest places in the country: the Vegas strip.

"Lights started flashing, they had an announcement saying the hotel is now on lockdown," WZZM 13's Rob Byrne said.

Byrne, who works in our sales department, just returned from Vegas on Monday afternoon.

"We were in bed so it's good that we were late that night because we had to get up and be on the plane really early this morning," Byrne said.

West Michigan native Matt Russo was also in Vegas with his family for a wedding.

"And then we ended up driving by on the bus and someone said 'hey get off that bus, get in side, this is an active shooter, get down.' That's when we were like holy crap," Russo said.

They ran inside a hotel, a couple buildings down from Mandalay Bay.

"We've been locked down for the last four hours, they've just given us water and blankets and aren't letting anyone leave," Russo said.

The sounds are something Russo will remember forever.

"It didn't sound like anything I've ever heard before, I mean I've never heard gun shots ring out like and they were just going for non stop until we went inside. I would have never guessed it was gunshots ringing out."

"Whenever, wherever that kind of things happens, you're always king of like 'oh it's happening there, it's not affecting me and then all of a sudden, shoot that was pretty darn close.' A couple of turns and a change of events you could really be in the middle of something really that awful," Byrne said.

