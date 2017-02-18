Traffic: NB Alpine Ave. closed due to crash

Police lights during the day (generic image) (Photo: m-gucci)

WALKER, MICH. - Northbound Alpine Avenue at Center Drive is closed due to a crash according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 18, near the Green Ridge Square mall.

Due to the closure, travelers are advised to seek an alternate route.

At this time, the number and extent of injuries are unknown.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)