1 hurt, hundreds delayed after crash during morning commute

2-car crash on SB US-131, north of the Ann Street exit on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo: MDOT)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Hundreds of commuters traveling into Grand Rapids were delayed this morning after a two-car crash on Southbound U.S. 131.

The crash happened just after 7:15 a.m. near the Ann Street exit.

Michigan State police say one person was taken to Spectrum Hospital for injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Both left lanes were closed as a result, delaying traffic coming from Eastbound I-96 as well as Southbound U.S. 131. A second crash was reported in the backup, on EB I-96 near Walker Avenue. No one was hurt.

Police asked drivers to find an alternative route, as both lanes were closed for more than two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

