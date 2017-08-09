1 killed in 3 car crash in Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, MICH. - Crews in Kent County were called to the scene of a three car accident Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Byron Center Ave SW & 76th St SW around 1:30 p.m.

According to authorities on the scene, three cars were involved in the crash, one jeep and two SUVs and four people were injured.

According to a release from the Kent County Sheriff's office 76 year old Ruth Prusinski of Ada was killed in the crash.

Deputies say, the investigation revealed a 2017 Cadillac SUV driven by 83 year old Bruce Fase of Ada was traveling southbound on Byron Center Ave and struck a 1998 Dodge Durango driven by 61 yea old Timothy Daymon of Byron Center. The Cadillac then struck a northbound 2017 Jeep drive by 75 year old Gerrit Scholten of Byron Center.

Three of the drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and Prusinki, the passenger in the Cadillac, was taken to Metro Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

