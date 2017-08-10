1 killed in crash involving road commission dump truck

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A crash involving an Ottawa County road commission dump truck, left one person dead in Zeeland.

Investigators say a semi-truck driven by 40-year old Andrew Janssen hit a vehicle that ran a red light. The other vehicle involved was being driven by 59-year old Jim Vandenbosch.

Vandenbosch, died at the scene. Janssen is in critical condition.

The crash happened at 64th Avenue and Perry Street in Zeeland Township just before 11:30 Thursday morning.

The intersection was shut down for serval hours after the crash for cleanup.

