1 killed in early morning motorcycle crash

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

DANBY TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person has died after an overnight motorcycle crash south of Portland.

According to Ionia County dispatchers, it happened just before 3:15 a.m. on Monday, May 15 on Charlotte Highway near the corner of E. Musgrove Highway. That's at the southern edge of the Portland State Game Area.

Dispatchers say no other vehicles were involved and no one other than the driver was on the motorcycle at the time. At this point, it's not clear what caused the crash.

The victim's name has not yet been released.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

© 2017 WZZM-TV