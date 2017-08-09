1 killed in single-vehicle crash in Sparta Township

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The Kent County Sheriff's Office is on scene of a fatal crash in Sparta Township.
According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 10:19 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, on Long Lake Drive between 14 Mile and 13 Mile roads.
Dispatch also told WZZM 13 the vehicle rolled over and crashed into a tree. The deceased was the only person inside.
Long Lake Drive will remain closed at 14 Mile Road while deputies investigate. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
