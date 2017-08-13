1 person dead after car hits tree, fully engulfed in flames

Police tape at a crime scene. (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person has died after their car hit a tree and was fully engulfed in flames, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Office.

Just after 7 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13, officers found a car had hit a tree and was engulfed in flames. Once the Buchanan Township Fire Department put the fire out, one person was found dead inside the car. The person was taken to the WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo so an autopsy could be performed.

Authorities say the car was traveling eastbound on Glendora Road near Coveney Road and ran off the road in a curve and hit a nearby tree.

The accident remains under investigation and the victim's name are being withheld by authorities until family can be notified.

It's not yet know if speed, alcohol or drugs play a role in the crash.

