1 person is dead, another badly hurt after a motorcycle crash in Belding

Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle (Detroit Free Press)

BELDING, MICH. - A 52-year-old Belding man is dead and his passenger is badly hurt after a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

According to a news release from Michigan State Police, it happened at 6:30 p.m. on Long Lake Road near Hock Road in Otisco Township.

The motorcycle, driven by Michael Warner, was traveling east on Long Lake Road when it ran off the road and hit several small trees and a traffic sign. Warner died at the scene.

His passenger, a 55-year-old woman also from Belding, was airlifted by Aeromed to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV