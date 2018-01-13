100th Street bridge at US-131 needs repairs after being hit by semi-trucks

Road closed sign, stock image. (Photo: karenhermann, Thinkstock, ©2008 Karen Hermann)

After two semi-trucks hit the 100th Street overpass on US-131, MDOT said the bridge will need to be repaired. The trucks were carrying an oversized shipping container.

According to a release, the bridge railing, a portion of the deck and both facia beams will be removed.

On Sunday, Jan. 14, starting at 7 a.m, only one lane will be open on NB US-131 south of 100th street, and the single lane of traffic will be routed over the road using the off and on ramps.

There will be no access to 100th Street while the bridge is being repaired, and it will be closed at Division Avenue.

The closure will be in place from Sunday at 7 a.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday. Once NB US-131 opens, the 100th Street bridge will remain closed.

Byron Twp- 7am tomorrow (Sun) NB131 down to 1 lane south of 100th St & traffic routed over using on & off ramps. https://t.co/XNYQfqPGGE — MDOT - West Michigan (@MDOT_West) January 14, 2018

