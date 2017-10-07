16-year-old dies after car gets stuck under semi. dragged down the road

A Mason County Sheriff's Deputy's vehicle, file photo. (Photo: Mason County Press)

SHERMAN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A 16-year-old Ludington boy is dead after he crashed into a semi-truck on US-31 at the Sugar Grove Road intersection.

The crash happened on Friday, Oct. 6, around 8 p.m. According to a press release from the Mason County Sheriff's Office, the 16-year-old, Henry MacDougall, was driving westbound on Sugar Grove Road and failed to stop at the stop sign.

MacDougall hit a northbound semi-truck. His car went under the trailer and was dragged down the road.

MacDougall was treated the scene by LIFE EMS, then eventually flown to a downstate hospital by Aeromed where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck, 51-year-old James Douglas from Bradford, Ark., was not injured.

April Stevens is a multi-platform producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

