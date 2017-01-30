2 badly hurt in Ottawa Couty rollover crash; driver blames ice

Emergency, file photo. (Photo: Thinkstock, MattGush)

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, MICH. - A driver and passenger were badly hurt when their car rolled over into a ditch in Ottawa County on Sunday, Jan. 29.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Truman Street and 36th Avenue in Chester Township.

The driver, 63 year-old Alford Kaufman of Ravenna, told deputies he was traveling south on 36th Avenue when he hit a patch of ice and lost control. Deputies say he then crossed the center line, struck a ditch and rolled over.

Kaufman was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators say the front seat passenger, 61 year-old Margaret Kaufman of Ravenna, was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled. She is listed in critical condition.

Deputies say neither the the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

