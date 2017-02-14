2-car crash kills 1 driver in Montcalm County

Fatal two-car head-on collision on Sidney Road, east of M-91 and west of Berridge Road in Montcalm Township on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. (Photo: The Daily News)

MONTCALM TOWNSHIP, MICH. - One person is dead after a late morning crash on Sidney Road in Montcalm Township.

The Daily News reports the two-car head-on crash killed one of the drivers. The collision happened east of M-91 and west of Berridge Road on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Drivers in the area are asked to seek an alternate route. Sidney Road will remain closed while MSP Lakeview investigates.

No names are being released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Kayla Fortney is a digital producer at WZZM 13. Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

(© 2017 WZZM)