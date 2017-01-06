2 killed in fiery overnight crash in Montcalm County

EVERGREEN TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people are dead after an overnight crash in Montcalm County.
Troopers from the Michigan State Police, Lakeview Post responded to the crash around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The single vehicle crash occurred on Evergreen Road, east of Town Hall Road, in Evergreen Township.
After the initial investigation, troopers say the vehicle left the road and collided with a tree before catching on fire.
The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been confirmed.
The crash remains under investigation.
