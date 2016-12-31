2 people seriously hurt after head-on crash in Kalamazoo County

An ambulance file photo. (Photo: Custom)

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Two people were hurt seriously in a head-on crash in Kalamazoo County's Richland Township on Thursday.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff Department deputies reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. on East G Avenue, east of North 35th Street.

Deputies said an eastbound vehicle went out of control trying to avoid two other vehicles that crashed in the eastbound lanes. The driver slid into the westbound lane and collided with a westbound vehicle.

Two people in the eastbound vehicle were taken to Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo with serious injuries. The driver and passengers in the westbound vehicle were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Richland Township Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance assisted.

Battle Creek Enquirer