2 people trapped in van after rear-ending semi near Ionia, Kent County line

Westbound I-96 near Segwun Avenue closed for a crash during the morning Tuesday, May 9. (Photo: Mike Powers, WZZM 13)

BOSTON TOWNSHIP, MICH. - Emergency crews are working to free a second person from a rental van that crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Ionia County this morning.

Westbound I-96 remains closed near the Segwun Avenue overpass.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 9, near the border for Kent and Ionia counties.

One person has been extracted from the van and has been transported to the hospital. No word on the severity of their condition @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/8chKccl9Jr — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) May 9, 2017

According to scanner traffic, an Aero Med helicopter was put on standby for the injured.

As of 10:50 a.m., one person had been freed from the vehicle and transported to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

It's not yet known what led up to the crash.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

