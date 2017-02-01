2-vehicle crash closes U.S. 131 overnight

Vehicles being loaded onto a wrecker in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 near 44th Street. (Photo: Angela Cunningham, WZZM)

WYOMING, MICH. - It's not clear at this time what caused a crash south of Grand Rapids early Wednesday morning, leading to a shutdown of the northbound lanes of the freeway.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, near 44th Street. Workers at a nearby convenience store say they saw police drive past, followed later by firefighters.

Our crew at the scene observed that a pickup truck and a white passenger car were involved.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety was on the scene but they have not yet said what caused the crash, or if anyone was seriously hurt.

The freeway has since reopened.

Matt Gard is the Senior Producer of the 13 Morning News. If you have a story idea, you can contact him on Twitter, @mgard_wzzm13 or by e-mail, MattGard@wzzm13.com.

(© 2017 WZZM)